Serena Williams don born her first pickin

Image copyright Reuters Image example Serena Williams talk say she go wan defend her title as soon as possible even though she know say dat one dey 'outrageous'

Popular Tennis player, Serena Williams don born female pickin for Florida, USA. She welcome her first baby with fiancée Alexis Ohanian, wey be the co-founder of social media company Reddit.

Na on Wednesday 30 August na im di 35-year-old enter admission for di St Mary's Medical Center wey dey West Palm Beach.

Serena wey don win di Grand Slam title 23 times, don talk since last month say she dey plan to go back to work, dey play tennis by January on top di Australian Open.

News of the birth don even reach her elder sister, Venus Williams, wey dey play for the U.S Open wey dey happen now. Dat one talk say she dey so happy wey be say she sef no fit no fit explain am.

Na April 2017, na im Serena mistakenly open mouth say she get belle for ontop Snapchat.

Na so her name dey everybodi mouth for world, when dem discover say Serena win her 23rd Glam Slam for January with belle.