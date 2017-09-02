UEFA dey investigate PSG on top buy-buy of player

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Neymar just resume with PSG; im signing na part of why UEFA don put eye for di French-based side

After dem spray money everywhere, buy player finish, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) don get case with UEFA; di European football body don open investigation into di club.

UEFA say dem open file on top di Paris-based side as part of their "monitoring" of clubs, to make sure say everybody obey di Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Na for 2013 UEFA start dis FFP 'break-even' rules wey mean say clubs must balance how much dem pay for player, with how much profit dem dey make.

Di main rule be say clubs fit spend 30m euros more than dem dey earn, over three-year period.

Na for statement dem say their investigation into PSG go torchlight whether dem break-even requirement, especially because of their "recent transfer activity."

Na different legs move across European league inside dis year transfer market

Tori be say dem don put eye for PSG because di club more than double di world record transfer fee dis year, when dem spend £200m just to sign Neymar last month.

Na dis same PSG carry go sign Kylian Mbappe on loan, wey be say dem fit pay reach £165.7m for di former Monaco striker by 2018.

One reason why people dey criticise PSG na say na di Gulf State of Qatar don own di club since 2011, through their Qatar Sports Investments fund.

Di six-time French champions don get highs and lows too, where dem fail to meet FFP rules.

Dat time dem receive fine, authorities place limit on wetin dem fit spend, and na only 21 players dem allow PSG register for di 2014 Champions League.