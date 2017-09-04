2018 World Cup Qualifier: Cameroon go face Nigeria

Image copyright Gabriel Bouys Image example Cameroon coach, Hugo Broos, wan make sure say dem still dey for di competition

Cameroon go play for pride when dem host Nigeria for di Stade Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo for Yaoundé, for the 2018 World Cup qualifying match today.

Di African champions get two point from three matches after dem lose to Nigeria 4-0 on Friday for Akwa Ibom.

With just two points, e be like say Cameroon no get chance to top Group B and comot Nigeria, wey dey lead with seven points. Hugo Broos, wey be di coach say di team must to 'play for dia country'.

Image example Cameroon comot for Nigeria on Friday with nothing to show

If dem lose to the Super Eagles today, e fit end any hope dem get to qualify for next year world cup.

Zambia, wey dey follow Nigeria for second position for di group with four points, go face Algeria tomorrow. Cameroon dey third position.

If di Chipolopolo lose or draw against di Desert Foxes tomorrow e go mean say Nigeria don qualify be dat.