World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria draw Cameroon for Yaounde

Nigeria don carry one big leg enter for 2018 World cup for Russia after dem draw Cameroon one-one for Yaoundé.

Na Moses Simon score Nigeria goal after im collect fine pass from Odion Ighalo for di first half.

For second half Cameroon put pressure on top Nigeria and dem reap di reward as Nigeria goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezinwa, foul Arnaud Djoum for inside di box. Vincent Aboubakar score di penalty for Cameroon.

Di draw mean say Nigeria go maintain dia position as oga for Group B with ten points and Cameroon go remain for third position with three points.

Zambia and Algeria go play dia own match tomorrow. Zambia dey follow for second position get four points and Algeria dey last for di group.