World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana hammer Congo 5-1 for Brazzaville

Image example Ghana team dey celebrate victory

Thomas Partey score three goals and Richmond Boakye score two goal as Ghana wire Congo for inside dia own stadium for dia World Cup qualifier match wey happen for Kintele Stadium, Brazzaville.

Congo manage score one with fine header from Vladis Illoy Ayyet but dat one no worry di Black Stars as dem finish Red Devils.

Dis na di first match wey Ghana don win for di world cup qualifiers.

Di result mean say Ghana still dey third for group e with five points.

Uganda sit on top group E with seven points and Egypt dey follow dem for back.