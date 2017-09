FIFA say Leicester miss transfer deadline by 14 seconds

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Adrien Silva don score one goal for 20 games for Portugal

Leicester go don dey bite finger, as FIFA reject di English side application to register midfielder Adrien Silva.

Dis na because di club miss di deadline by 14 seconds - wey be less than one-quarter of a minute.

BBC Sport tori person, Steve Crossman, say Leicester sign di midfielder from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal for £22m, but dem no finish some part of dis deal before di Summer transfer window close on August 31.

Dis one mean say di player fit no dey recognised for di club until January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Silva miss di transfer by 14 seconds

But Leicester don strong mind; dem say dem dey try to appeal against di decision, so dat FIFA go change am.

Their talk-talk person say: "we dey work with Adrien Silva and Sporting Clube de Portugal to solve everything wey concern di player registration, and we dey look all our options."

As e be so, Leicester own Silva, but some part of di deal never complete, wey mean say dem go need to still dey pay Silva im salary, until dem go fit register am again for January.

Meanwhile, Sporting President, Bruno de Carvalho, don say, "di transfer of Adrien don already dey complete. We hope say Leicester go find solution for am."

Na for France dem born Silva, wey be 28 years old. Im don pay for Sporting academy and e don dey on loan before for Maccabi Haifa and Academica.

Silva don get 20 international caps; e play during Portugal journey to winning Euro 2016.

Tori be say Leicester fit like late waka; na so dem sell midfielder, Danny Drinkwater, to Chelsea for £35m, for di final moments of dis last transfer window.