2018 World Cup: South Africa and Senegal go replay

Image copyright BACKPAGEPIX Image example Di ban mean say Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey no go ever fit put whistle for mouth to referee any game again, for dis world.

FIFA don order South Africa and Senegal make dem replay one World Cup qualifier match, after dem ban di referee of their first match, for life.

FIFA give Ghana referee Joseph Lamptey lifetime ban on top ''match manipulation."

Dis na because Lamptey give South Africa penalty for match wey dem win 2-1, for November 2016.

Na after FIFA investigate, dem see say di ball touch Senegal Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for knee.

Image copyright STRINGER Image example South Africa bin win di match against Senegal 2-1

Di replay go happen for November 2017, for di time when international matches go dey, and e go affect di chances of both countries to advance for their group.

As e be, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde dey lead the Group D table with six points each, after four of six matches. Senegal dey number three position, while South Africa dey bottom of di group.

With dis repeat game, Senegal don get di opportunity to gain five points.

As South Africa don dey without di three points from their first 2-1 game against Senegal, di "rainbow nation" go get only one point.

Only di team wey lead di group after dem don play all di matche,s go qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 competition for Russia.

Na since March dis year na im Lamptey collect di life ban, but na this week di Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm am.

Lamptey, wey do referee work for di 2016 Rio Olympics, no gree answer BBC Sport when dem give am chance to talk im own. Na Senegal report di matter to FIFA.