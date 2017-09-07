Image copyright iStock Image example People chook eye for Renato Sanches, Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain well-well for di summer transfer window

Premier League clubs don vote say from 2018-2019, di transfer market go close before di new season start.

Managers don complain say to allow players move once di season don start, dey cause katakata for their squad and how dem dey prepare for di season.

From next season, di window go close for 17:00 BST on di Thursday before di Premier League begin.

No be all di clubs gree for di vote and clubs go still fit sell players until di end of di normal window.

Di window across Europe dey run until 31 August.

Dis Premier League decision mean say clubs go dey able to sell until di date, but buying go stop on 9 August for di 2018-2019 season.

European leagues go still dey able to buy and sell unti 31 August, while di Football League window never change.

Di number of Premier League club wey want di new change no dey clear yet, but at least 14 out of di 20 must vote for change to fit take place.

Na di right way to go?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger face questions about di future of Alexis Sanchez until di end of di summer transfer window

Dis one no go mean say di Premier League transfer window go dey short pass other countries own, as e go still start early and go be 12 weeks long, according to Fifa rule.

For August, Tottenham striker Harry Kane bin say to close di window early go allow players to concentrate.

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger also nod head on Friday, say players need "clarity."