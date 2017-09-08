Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tammy Abraham (centre) score for England Under-21 side as dem beat Latvia 3-0 on Tuesday

Nigeria bi like person wey dey find new girlfriend; di country don dey try everything to make Swansea City teenager Tammy Abraham decide to play for di Super Eagles, instead of England.

Abraham dey on loan from Chelsea; na for London dem born di striker but im fit wear boot play for Nigeria through im Papa, as dat one na Nigerian.

Di 19-year-old don already play for England at di youth level, but im fit still change am for England because e never begin play for di senior side.

"We dey work on how we go get Abraham," na wetin Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick tell BBC tori person wey be Oluwashina Okeleji.

YOU SABI SAY...? Tammy Abraham full name na Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham

Mr Pinnick dey hope say im relationship with Abraham Papa fit help make things smooth.

"Tammy na like my son. Im Papa and me grow up for di same area," na wetin Pinnick talk.

"So when people talk about am, I just dey laugh, because I know wetin to do."

Abraham don already score two goals for im first four games for Swansea.

No be today matter

E don tay wey Nigeria don get record on top say dem dey sabi collect former England youth internationals well-well. Dem don collect Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Sone Aluko, Shola Ameobi and Ola Aina.

Right now, di Super Eagles dey lead Group B of di African World Cup qualifiers with 10 points, followed by Zambia, wey get seven points.

If Nigeria beat di Zambians for home inside Uyo next month, di three-time African champions go qualify for di Russia 2018 World Cup.

Pinnick believe say all dis one where Super Eagles dey strong dey go, fit make players wey bi citizens of two countries to choose Nigeria for their professional future.

"If you look di [Nigeria] team, you go see players like William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Kelechi Iheanacho and now we don get Aina too," im talk.

"I believe say we dey so blessed and that dis team go cause big thing for Russia, and if not inside Russia, then inside Qatar, for five years' time," na im Pinnick, wey also bi executive committee member of di Confederation of African Football add on top di matter.

Abraham, wey first represent England for Under-18 level, score once inside four games for di June European Under-21 Championship, where di English side reach di semi-finals.

Im score again as England beat Latvia 3-0 for their European Under-21 Championship qualifier match on Tuesday.

Last season, Abraham score total of 26 goals inside 48 games while e dey on loan at Championship side Bristol City.