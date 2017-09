Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians wan make Abraham come play for im Papaland

Nigerians don dey put mouth inside di breaking tori say di country wan make Swansea City teenager, Tammy Abraham, begin play for di Super Eagles, instead of England.

Abraham dey on loan from Chelsea; na for London dem born di striker but im fit wear boot play for Nigeria through im Papa, as dat one na Nigerian.

Di 19-year-old don already play for England at di youth level, but im fit still change am for England because e never begin play for di senior side.

Some people say make Tammy Abraham come play for im fatherland, di Nigerian Super Eagles

Others say make e learn from other players, so dat e go fit dey for "international football matter" for long time.

Last-last, una still say to play for Nigeria or not, na Tammy Abraham decision, wey only im fit make!