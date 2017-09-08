Image copyright AFP Image example Angola team na one of di contenders

Di 2017 FIBA Afrobasket don start today. Na Tunisia and Senegal go join hand to host di tournament.

16 teams go dig am out for who go be FIBA Afrobasket champion for 2017.

Nigeria na di defending champion, and di D'Tigers dey group A with DR Congo, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali.

Two years ago, Nigeria been shock di defending champion Angola to win dere first African title.

Eleven of di players wey win di title for Nigeria dey absent for dis competition.

Tunisia na di second ranked team for di continent, di North Africans na one of di favorites for di competition.

Salah Mejri and Michael Roll na di big misses for di host, di two players na key players for Tunisia two years ago.

For di last AfroBasket Championship for 2015, Tunisia get bronze medal.

Di tournament go run from September 8 until 16.

Countries wey dey di competition;