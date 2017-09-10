Image copyright Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/DFL Image example People clap well-well as Ms Steinhaus enter di 10 September match with her colleagues

Bibiana Steinhaus don become di first female referee to officiate for men dem match for di Bundesliga.

Bundesliga na Germany own football league, and Ms Steinhaus do referee for di match wey Hertha Berlin and Warden Bremen play.

Di league take am as big thing say woman dey do referee at dis level for di first time; to mark the occasion, Hertha give discount to women wey come watch di match.

Na for May dem promote Ms Steinhaus to dey put eye for all di top-flight matches for Germany. Before dat time, she bin dey officiate second-tier games.

For August, di woman wey her regular work na as police officer, bin dey in charge of match wey Bayern Munich play against Chemnitze,r for di first round of di German Cup.

She don still do referee for di Women's Championship early dis year, and na she run some matches for Euro 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bibiana Steinhaus as she give person yellow card for SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach versus VfR Aalen on August 19, 2017

'I feel joy'

Before di match happen, Hertha coach wey be Pal Dardai don tell German newspaper Bild say Ms Steinhaus dey always do "really good job."

Ms Steinhaus herself still talk say when Lutz Michael Fröhlich wey be di head of German referees inform her, she no fit find word talk, because "I feel disbelief, joy, happiness, relief, curiosity."

Di Hannover woman tell local media say: "e don always be my dream to bi Bundesliga referee. Dis one confirm all my hard work, and na still reason for me to continue to work hard."

No be only Steinhaus dey dis kind level of football.

On 9 September Lorraine Watson become di first female referee to work inside Scotland men's football when she officiate match between Edinburgh City and Berwick Rangers.