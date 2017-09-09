Image copyright Richard Heathcote Image example Choupo-Moting bin no too get joy with Cameroon last weekend for World Cup qualifier

Cameroon player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting score two times as Stoke put full stop to Manchester United 100% start to di new Premier League season.

Choupo-Moting wey join Stoke dis summer, first score for 43 minute, as im slide for ground use shot bang am in.

Dat na di first goal United go chop for 535 minutes of league football, and na only three minutes Stoke enjoy di goal, before dem equalise.

Paul Pogba head ball wey dey go goal side, but e come bounce anyhow hit Marcus Rashford for head enter net.

Lukaku score again for Manchester United to make am 2-1, but Choupo-Moting rise up again for 63 minute, to head Xherdan Shaqiri corner enter net.

Image copyright Stu Forster Image example Mane bin dey look ball when im carry force jam Man City goalkeeper Ederson

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City waya Liverpool 5-0.

Liverpool sha bin play with ten men only, after Senegal striker Sadio Mane get red card eight minutes before half-time as im carry boot jam Man City goalkeeper Ederson for face. Di keeper bin no fit play again sef because of dat one.

Other results for EPL on Saturday:

Arsenal 3 AFC Bournemouth 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 West Bromwich Albion 1

Everton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2

Southampton 0 Watford 2