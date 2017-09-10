Image copyright Getty Images Image example Louis van Gaal talk say Manchester United go im back to replace am with Jose Mourinho for 2016.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal no believe im eye when dem sack am, just hours after im win FA Cup.

E no reach 48 hours after di Dutchman win di competition wey dem sack am, come make Jose Mourinho enter the job like one week after.

Di 66-year-old Van Gaal say: "na di biggest disappointment for my life" because "dem tell me only after everybody don hear about am."

Dis na di first interview wey Van Gaal don do on top how im take comot from Old Trafford, and e leak secret about di matter no be small.

Van Gaal bin dey follow Dutch paper Algemem Dagblad talk.

Im tell dem say wetin pain am pass be say: "United no follow me discuss anything. If to say dem allow me to work with di team for six months, dem for no need to pay $11m for my last year salary."

"United put rope for my neck, to take hang me for public," na word wey im add put.

Louis Van Gaal don win seven national title with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AZ, before dem appoint am as Manchester United manager for May 2014.

Im say with di way wey Man U treat am, im sef show dem strong thing: "I make dem pay me everything."