Image copyright PA Image example Di only win wey De Boer don get as manager na for di EFL Cup against Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace don sack their manager, Frank de Boer, after five games and seventy seven days in charge.

Di former Ajax manager just begin di work dis summer, when e replace Sam Allardyce - dat one leave after e help Crystal Palace stay for Premiership.

E be like say na di former England team manager, Roy Hodgson, go replace am.

Di Eagles dey 19th for di Premiere League, after dem lose 1-0 for Burnley on Sunday - and dem no score for all the four league matches under De Boer.

Since Premier League don dey exist, De Boer time for manager work na im short pass, if dem wan consider di number of games wey e dey in charge of.

During im time as manager for crystal Palace, De Boer sign two major players, one na France centre-half Mamadou Sakho wey di club pay £34m for.