Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rafael Nadal win for two hours and 28 minutes for Arthur Ashe Stadium

South Africa Kevin Anderson lose to Rafa Nadal for di US Open final.

Di world number one been dey on top of him game as im no too sweat to win 6-3 6-3 6-4 for Sunday final for Flushing Meadows.

Anderson never play for Grand Slam final before, and im struggle well well to cope with Nadal game.

Dis victory mean say Nadal don win two Slams dis year for di first time since 2013.

"I know believe wetin happen dis year, " na wetin Nadal talk.

"After years of injuries sometimes sef I no dey play well- since season start it's bin emotional."

Image copyright EPA Image example Anderson make 23 unforced errors for di first set compared to Nadal five

Di South African praise Nadal say na one of him idols.

"I know say we be age mate but e be like say I don dey watch am for my whole life."

"Him be one of di strongest players for di game and one great ambassador for our sport," im add.

Nadal road to victory

First round: beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 7-6 (7-6) 6-2 6-2

Second round: beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

Third round: beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-7 (7-3) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Fourth round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-2 6-4 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat Andrey Rublev (Russia) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Semi-finals: beat Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2

Final: beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-4