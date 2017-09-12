Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid don win di Champions League 12 times

Di Uefa Champions League don return. Di 2017 /2018 season go start today.

32 teams go dig am out for di biggest club football competition for di world.

Real Madrid go wan defend dia title, why other clubs go dey look to wrestle am comot for dia hand.

Di teams dey divided into eight groups, only di top two go qualify for di knockout stage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manchester United don return to di Champions League.

For di first time five English team dey di group stage; Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Defending Champion Real Madrid go kick off di defence of dia title against Apeol Nicosia for group H.

All eyes go dey on PSG. Di French club don become one of di Champions League contenders after di club sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe dis summer.

Di venue for di final of dis year Champions League na di NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium for Kiev, Ukraine.

Today matches

Group A

Benfica vs. CSKA

Man Utd vs. Basel

Group B

Celtic vs. PSG

Bayern vs. Anderlecht

Di groups

Group A: FC Basel, Benfica, CSKA Moscow, Manchester United

Group B: Anderlecht, Bayern, Celtic, PSG

G roup C: Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Qarabag, Roma

Group D: Barcelona, Juventus, Olympiacos, Sporting

Group E: Liverpool, Maribor, Sevilla, Spartak Moscow

Group F: Feyenoord, Man City, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G: Besiktas, AS Monaco, Porto, RB Leipzig

Group H: Apoel Nicosia, Dortmund, Real Madrid, Tottenham