Uefa Champions League go start today
Di Uefa Champions League don return. Di 2017 /2018 season go start today.
32 teams go dig am out for di biggest club football competition for di world.
Real Madrid go wan defend dia title, why other clubs go dey look to wrestle am comot for dia hand.
Di teams dey divided into eight groups, only di top two go qualify for di knockout stage.
For di first time five English team dey di group stage; Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
Defending Champion Real Madrid go kick off di defence of dia title against Apeol Nicosia for group H.
All eyes go dey on PSG. Di French club don become one of di Champions League contenders after di club sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe dis summer.
Di venue for di final of dis year Champions League na di NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium for Kiev, Ukraine.
Today matches
Group A
- Benfica vs. CSKA
- Man Utd vs. Basel
Group B
- Celtic vs. PSG
- Bayern vs. Anderlecht
Di groups
Group A: FC Basel, Benfica, CSKA Moscow, Manchester United
Group B: Anderlecht, Bayern, Celtic, PSG
G roup C: Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Qarabag, Roma
Group D: Barcelona, Juventus, Olympiacos, Sporting
Group E: Liverpool, Maribor, Sevilla, Spartak Moscow
Group F: Feyenoord, Man City, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G: Besiktas, AS Monaco, Porto, RB Leipzig
Group H: Apoel Nicosia, Dortmund, Real Madrid, Tottenham