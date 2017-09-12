Image copyright Getty Images Image example Moses don win Africa Nations Cup for and don play for Brazil World Cup,

Nigeria Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, say e no true say im dey choose di match wey im go play for im country.

Moses, wey dey also play for Chelsea for England, say im dey like to dey always dey fit before im show for Nigeria match.

Di 26 year old play im first match for Nigeria in 2012 after im first play for England junior team.

Moses say e dey pain am say some people dey talk say im dey select match.

"Make I just clear that talk because e no true. I no dey run from challenge. I dey like to play football, why I go run?

Im say im no wan look stupid for field that na why if im get injury, im no go force himself to play.