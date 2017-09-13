Image copyright SNS Image example Neymar score four times before against Celtic for Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea win dia opening match for di 2017/2018 Champions League campaign on Tuesday.

All of dem shine for dia group with very good results.

PSG 5-0 flogging of Celtic for Scotland na one of di standout result and performance on di night.

For Spain Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 for Camp Nou. Messi score two goals.

Di English clubs no disappoint dia fans too, as Chelsea thrash Qarabag FK 6-0 while Manchester United score 3-0 against Basle.

Na only AS Roma and Atletico Madrid match wey no score goals

Image copyright SNS Image example Celtic no fit hold dia visitors all night.

Other results

•Olympiakos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon

•AS Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

•Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

•Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow