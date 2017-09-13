Image copyright Getty Images Image example No Toure show against Feyenoord

Another headache for former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure for Manchester City.

Him no dey part of di squad wey travel go Netherlands to play Feyenoord for dia Champions League match dis evening.

Di 34-year old midfielder never play one single minute so far dis season and im no even dey bench on Saturday when City thrash Liverpool 5-0.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola say im speak to Toure and say di player know di reason why im no include am.

"Na just sporting decision and na between both of us", Guardiola talk.

Yaya Toure na one of di longest serving player For City

Dis no be new thing for Toure, as di 34years old midfielder find himself for di same situation with Pep Guardiola last season.

Toure no play for di start of last season after him agent badmouth Guardiola as him drop di Ivorian.

Dimitri Seluk, Toure agent bin claim say him client dey humilated by Guardiola after di former Barcelona manager leave di midfielder out for City Champions League squad last September.

Toure apologise for di "misunderstanding" and him attitude for training been dey enough for Guardiola to call am back.