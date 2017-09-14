Image copyright Shaun Botterill

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba no go play for between one month and six weeks afta him get hamstring injury on Tuesday for Champions League match against Basel.

Di 24 years old France player bin do scan for di injury on Wednesday.

Pogba go miss at least one month, and when e dey return e go be as Manchester United dey go play Liverpool on 14 October.

Man Utd coach Jose Mourinho go talk more about dis injury for meeting with tori people on Friday.

Pogba go miss league matches against Everton, Southampton and Crystal palace.

Im go also miss next Wednesday League Cup third-round match against Burton plus Champions League match against CSKA Moscow for 27 September.

For im country France, im go miss dia World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus for early October, wey dem need to win if dem wan play for Russia next year.