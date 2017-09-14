Image copyright PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Cristaino Ronaldo score two goals for Real Madrid as di defending champions beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 for dia group match for di 2017/2018 Uefa Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City also begin dia campaign with win.

Five time champions Liverpool draw 2-2 with Sevilla for Anfield and last season semi finalist Monaco play 1-1 with RB Leipzig.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mohamed Salah score Liverpool second goal

Maribor and Spartak Moscow game end 1-1.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Spartak Moscow Dutch forward Quincy Promes (L) take free kick for dia UEFA Champions League Group E football match against NK Maribor .

FC Porto 1-3 Besiktas

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Besiktas midfielder Necip Uysal, defender Caner Erkin, Portuguese defender Pepe, Spanish goalkeeper Fabri and Serbian defender Dusko Tosic dey celebrate for di end of di UEFA Champions League football match

Feynoord 0-4 Manchester City

Image copyright Getty Images Image example John Stones score Manchester City fourth goal past goalkeeper Brad Jones of Feyenoord for dia UEFA Champions League group F match

• RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

Image copyright JOHN MACDOUGALL Image example Monaco celebrate afta Youri Tielemans make am 1-1 for dem

• Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli

Image copyright SERGEI SUPINSKY Image example FC Shakhtar Donetsk Taison celebrate kung-fu style with teammate

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Image copyright Dan Istitene Image example Harry Kane score two goals for Tottenham

Di next round of group matches na for 26/27 September 2017.