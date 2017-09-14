Cristaino Ronaldo score two goals for Real Madrid as di defending champions beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 for dia group match for di 2017/2018 Uefa Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City also begin dia campaign with win.
Five time champions Liverpool draw 2-2 with Sevilla for Anfield and last season semi finalist Monaco play 1-1 with RB Leipzig.
- Maribor and Spartak Moscow game end 1-1.
- Feynoord 0-4 Manchester City
• RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco
• Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Di next round of group matches na for 26/27 September 2017.