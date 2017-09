Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Cameroon Aldo Curti for action

Di big power houses for Africa basketball go play today for who go qualify for di semi-final of di FIBA Afrobasket competition.

Nigeria, Angola, Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Morocco, Senegal and Egypt still remain for di competition.

Defending champion Nigeria go play Cameroon for Salle Omnisport de Rades for di Tunisian capital Tunis.

D'Tigers na di highest ranked team for Nike FIBA World Rankings while Cameroon dey seventh place among di 24 ranked African teams.

Di win ratio between Cameroon and Nigeria na two wins and two defeats for di FIBA AfroBasket.

Di two of dem go hope say dem dey di winning side today.

Di last time Cameroon reach semi-finals na 2009 for Libya.

For di other quarter-final matches, Tunisia go face DR Congo, Senegal go take on Angola and Morocco go play Egypt.