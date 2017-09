Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senegal team dey inside

Di semi-final teams don set for di FIBA Afrobasket 2017. Di teams na Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco and host Tunisia.

Defending champions Nigeria nack Cameroon 106-91. Di D'Tigers Mbamalu Bryant, Ike Diogu and Ikechukwu Nwamu all score 20 points.

Even with di defeat Cameroon forward Benoit Mbala don make name for himself as im set tournament record of 32 points.

For di other match Senegal beat Angola 66-57. Dis win mean say Senegal don reach di last four of di tournament for third time in a row.

Morocco, reach di last four for di first time in 37 years as dem win Egypt 66-62.

Tournament host Tunisia show dia power as dem beat Democratic Republic of Congo 81-60.

Nigeria go face Senegal while Morocco go play Tunisia for di semi-final match on Friday.