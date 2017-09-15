Image copyright MIGUEL RIOPA Image example Vitoria finish last season in Portugal league for number four position in 2016/17

Portuguese team Vitoria de Guimaraes never even touch ball when dem make football history as di first team wey play European game with players wey be citizens of countries wey no dey Europe.

Dis na di full team Douglas (Brazil)

Pedrao (Brazil)

Raphinha (Brazil)

Victor Garcia (Venezuela)

Paolo Hurtado (Peru)

Sebastian Rincon (Colombia)

Alhassan Wakaso (Ghana)

Jubal Junior (Brazil)

Konan (Ivory Coast)

David Texeira (Uruguay)

Guillermo Celis (Colombia)

Instead, for their Europa League match against RB Salzberg, dem get four Brazilians, two Colombians, one Peruvian, one Uruguayan, a Venezuelan, one Ghanaian and one Ivorian.

And na one of di Brazilians - centre-back Pedrao - na im score di opening goal for 25 minutes.

But Salzberg player, Valon Berisha equalise before half time and na so di match finish, which mean say Vitoria never win for eight European games.

Na for 1999 when Gianluca Vialli's Chelsea become di first team wey use only foreign players play for English top league.

But e never happen before say one team start European match, whether for Champions league or Europa, with players wey no be Europeans.

Vitoria base for Minho province for di north of the country and dem be one of di teams wey be say people fit say dem strong well-well, apart from di big boys wey be Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Benfica.