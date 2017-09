Image copyright FIBA Image example Dis na di second time wey Tunisia go win dis competition

Tunisia don win di FIBA Afrobasket 2017 title after dem nack Nigeria 77 - 65.

Dem win am for di final wey happen on Saturday for di city of Rades, wey dey outside Tunisia capital city, Tunis.

Dis na di second time wey Tunisia go win di competition after dem carry di title for 2011.

Zied Chennoufi na Tunisia strongman for di game against Nigeria as im score 19 points.

But Nigeria no too bad as Ike Diogu use im sweet skills collect 20 points. Im also win di Most Valuable Player for di FIBA AfroBasket 2017.

Senegal finish 3rd after dem beat Morocco 73-62 for di losers final.