Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lukaku score against im former team

Manchester United show why dem be one of di teams wey fit win dis season English Premier League title, as dem hammer Everton 4-0.

Di match bin look like say e go be tough one for Man Utd. Dia coach Jose Mourinho never win before for Premier League against Ronald Koeman for Everton.

Antonio Valencia start di goal party as im smash one heavy shot wey fly pass Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from 25 yards.

Wayne Rooney no too get joy as im return to im former team, but Romelu Lukaku score against im former employers as im slot di third goal after Henrikh Mkhitaryan bin don make am 2-0.

Anthony Martial complete di flogging as im score from penalty spot.

Football fans go don use dis game wash eye, after Chelsea and Arsenal play draw wey no bring goal, earlier.

Chelsea finish di game with ten men after David Luiz receive straight red card for tackle on Sead Kolasinac.