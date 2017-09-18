Image copyright Getty Images Image example Look Wayne Rooney sleeve well-well and see whether you see something

If you dey follow football and you watch Manchester United match with Everton for Old Trafford this Sunday, you fit notice something different.

You no notice? Ok.

For Everton jersey, you go see say dem write 'Angry Birds' gidigbam for di sleeve.

Dis na because di club don do new deal with game manufacturer Rovio to dey advertise popular mobile game Angry Birds for their jersey. E go dey for di sleeve.

Dem launch di partnership for social media with di #RedisABlue hashtag, even as di Red Devils nack dem 4-0 for Old Trafford.

E no end there. For social media, people dey wonder how dem go take manage with dis new deal.

Di thing be say, na blue be Everton colour but Angry Birds na red, di same colour for Liverpool, wey be Everton's main and bitter rival.

People don already dey talk ontop di matter for social media.

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Twitter

Premier League just start to dey allow clubs get extra sponsorship for di sleeve of jersey. Before, na only premier league logo dem must use but now dem fit put sponsor logo for di left sleeve while di right go still get league logo.

Image copyright Twitter

Other teams wey don join di trend.