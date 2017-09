Image copyright PA Image example Di judge tell Rooney say "you put yourself and other road users for risk"

Former England captain Wayne Rooney don appear for Stockport Magistrates court and accept say im dey guilty of drink-driving.

Court ban di 31-year-old make e no drive for two years and give order say make e do free work without pay for 100 hours as part of di 12-month community order.

Rooney also get order to pay £170.

Di court talk say Rooney dey almost three times di legal limit wen police stop im car for Wilmslow, 1 September.

Im bin don already get three points onto e driving licence for a speeding offence wey happen for 24 August 2016.

Police use one device wey dem dey call breathalyser take measure di amount of alcohol wey dey e breath.

Di test result show say Rooney don drink well-well and di alcohol level na 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath before dem carry am go police station.

Di drink-drive limit for England and Wales na 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

After di court judgement, di Everton footballer come bring out statement to apologise give everybody on top wetin e do.

Image copyright PA Image example Wayne Rooney as e dey go di Stockport Magistrates Court.

" I accept di sentence wey di court give me and hope say I go pay for wetin I do through my community service."

Di Liverpool-born player rejoin Everton dis summer, 13 years after e comot go for Manchester United.

Di papa-of-three na also England record goal scorer.