Image example Isha Johansen na President of di Sierra Leone Football Association

Isha Johansen say she go contest again to be president of Sierra Leone football association. Even though say she suffer 'intimidation' and 'discrimination' for her first term.

She be di only woman FA president for Africa and she enter office for 2013.

"I don decide say I go run for second term for office - after I think am well well," Johansen tell BBC Sport.

"I go like to finish wetin I start. Business still dey wey never finish."

Among di things wey she don achieve, Johansen list increase for number of coaches; both man and woman, better field wey dem dey play football and national team wey don improve.

Di Sierra Leone FA (SLFA) suppose do election for 3 August, but FIFA say make dem hold on until dem do one integrity check on people wey dey now, and those wey fit become SLFA executive members.

FIFA go enter Freetown, Sierra Leone capital next week to open road for di new elections and to chook mouth inside one match-fixing matter.