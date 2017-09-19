Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rio Ferdinand win plenty titles with Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand go start new career as professional boxer, two years after im comot leg from football.

Dis move by di 38-year-old into boxing dey backed by betting UK company Betfair; na dem announce di news.

No be say money no dey Ferdinand hand; since im retire, di former Manchester United and England defender don dey work since as TV analyst, and e even get im own clothing line.

"I dey do am because na challenge," na wetin Ferdinand talk.

"I don win titles, and now my aim now na to win belt."

E post different videos for social media recently wey dey show am as im dey box, and work with him personal trainer wey be Mel Deane.

During im career, Ferdinand don win di Premier League six times and Champions League once for Manchester United.

E follow di footsteps of former Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse and former Crystal Palace forward Leon McKenzie, wey become professional boxers after dem retire from football.

For Woodhouse case, dat one sabi box soaty e become di British super-lightweight champion.