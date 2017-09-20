Dem no support media player for your device Moments after di earthquake hit Mexico City.

Di International Paralympics Committee (IPC) don postpone their World Championships event for powerlifting and swimming, after di deadly earthquake for Mexico City.

Di natural disaster on 19 September don kill more than 200 people, still destroy many buildings.

Dis two Championships na di 2017 Para Sport Festival, wey bin suppose run from 30 September to 6 October for di Mexican capital.

Both events don dey delayed for now, after di IPC talk well-well with di local government and di organising committee.

"Di main thing wey di Mexican authorities dey put eye on top of suppose be di recovery and rebuilding for di Mexican people, instead of to dey organise two major international sport events," na wetin IPC president, Andrew Parsons, talk.

Dis na di first time wey IPC don postpone major championship.

"I know dis delay of both championships go be disappointing news to all di athletes wey suppose take part, however na strange thing dey happen, and dis na di right thing to do at dis moment," Parsons add put for di matter.

Im say di bodi go now begin dey work to make sure say teams wey don already dey inside Mexico, go fit return home safely, before IPC go check whether dem fit reschedule di championships for Mexico City or if dem must begin find another way.

E don pass 200 people wey don die for di latest earthquake

Di 7.1 magnitude quake cause serious damage to di capital and states wey dey near am.

Di IPC say di two venues where dem suppose host di championships - di Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool and di Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium - don destroy well-well.

Dem never check all di buildings but hotels where di 1,400 athletes, officials and staff wey suppose arrive for di events for stay, don dey badly damaged.

"Di tragic wey wey people die, and di way things destroy dey break person heart, and we sorry well-well for those wey dey involved," na wetin Parsons talk.

Dis na di first time wey two of di biggest Para sport competitions suppose happen together, and di events for get up to 550 swimmers from more than 60 countries, and 360 powerlifters from 65 countries.