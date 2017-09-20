Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don tay wey Sampson don dey news about how im dey handle im job

Football Association don remove Mark Sampson as England women football team their manager.

Dis one happen as investigate don show say e get hand inside "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour for work wey e don do before.

Di Football Association (FA) say na last week na im dem see full details of allegations wey people don talk for Sampson head since 2014, when im be Bristol Academy manager.

FA assessment for 2015 bin say Sampson no be danger, as dem clear am of allegation by England players wey say im dey discriminate, dey favour people pass others.

Di 34-year-old Welshman become England head coach for December 2013, after im comot from Bristol Academy wey dem don change im name to Bristol City Women.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sampson take over from Hope Powell for 2013

'Na difficult decision'

Chief executive of di FA, Martin Glenn talk to BBC Sport tori person Richard Conway

Why una take dis decision?

For 2014 concern dey about wetin Mark do for Bristol Academy. FA safeguarding unit come investigate dis concern and dem clear Mark in terms of how im fit continue for football for 2015. Make we dey clear, Mark no be safeguarding threat for football. Di problem be say when I read di full report last week, di issue be di way Mark dey do and e concern as players and coach dey do dia work. As I read di report, I feel say wetin I see no dey with standard for person wey dey work with FA.

You no dey aware of di full report. When you come dey aware?

I know di full report Wednesday last week.

But you know say na something wey concern safeguarding issue, you no wan know more about di case?

If I know wetin I don know I for don do am, but the style and practice for safeguarding no dey talk person name, no dey identify people, and I no feel say na me or di FA management suppose dey ask about di details of di case.

So report wey dey fully secret na last week you hear am; how dat one come happen?

We bin get some people wey suggest to us say as dem don put eye on top Mark, make we sef look at all im employment record. We come ask say make dem release di case, and na dat time we look am.

Many people go look dis thing and dem go think say dis na easy way to comot Mark Sampson, because eye don already dey on top am over di Eni Aluko matter - wetin you wan talk to dat one?

I fit understand why people go talk dat one, but na two very different things. Di matter wey Eni Aluko bring, na about perceived bullying and perceived racism; we don investigate dat one well-well, and na two separate investigations we do and no proof dey about dat one. Dis na different issue, and na about how im behave before e come di FA wey we feel say no dey di same line as di standard wey those wey dey work with di FA suppose show.

How you see am; Mark Sampson dey fit to work as a coach for football, generally?

Mark Sampson dey absolutely clear to work as coach for football.

But you no think say im suppose work as di England coach when im fit work for another place?

I think dat one na for other people to decide for demself. As for di standards wey we get for di FA and wetin we know about wetin happen, we dey very clear about our decision.

Dis situation na big 'mess'

Minister for Sport wey bi Tracey Crouch say: "Dis situation na mess, and im raise very serious questions about whether di way wey di FA don dey hire coaches since dey okay, for something like dis to pass people eye, wey bi say dem miss am. Di FA dey right as dem take action, but dem must make sure say dis thing no happen again for any level of coaching."

Sampson England side beat Russia 6-0 for World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday 19 September, and im lead di Lionesses reach semi-finals for major tournaments.

Na last year Sampson sign new contract to remain in charge, until 2019. E bin don get im contract with full pay by di FA.

FA investigation

Last week, FA announce say dem wan re-open di matter about separate discrimination wey dem make for Sampson head for 2016.

Dem say Sampson ask Drew Spence wey be mixed-race England midfielder whether dem arrest her during one competition for 2015; Sampson say dis one na lie.

Na Spence teammate Eniola Aluko wey dey play for England and Chelsea first talk am, before Spence join mouth with written word to support di talk.

For another talk wey dem put for Sampson head, Aluko say Sampson tell her say make she make sure say her Nigerian relative no "bring Ebola" come one 2014 England match for Wembley.

Two investigations wey dem do - one internal FA and another independent one wey barrister Katharine Newton do, say Sampson no do any wrong thing.

Senior FA ogas don dey ready to face parliamentary inquiry on top wetin Aluko talk say Sampson don do.

Aluko get 102 caps, and she be qualified lawyer plus dem don say make another England player, forward Lianne Sanderson show for dis select committee hearing, wey go happen for October.

Image copyright Eni Aluko Image example Eni Aluko say she dey happy with where she dey now for life

Support for Sampson

England captain Steph Houghton don come support her head coach early dis September but she say di whole thing don "hit the squad very hard."

"Since Mark don dey in charge, I don enjoy every moment," na wetin Houghton, 29, tell BBC Sport.

"I dey disappointed because women football don come a long way over di past four or five years, and we dey proud of ourself say we dey inspire di next generation."

Meanwhile, di day before England opening World Cup qualifier against Russia, na im striker Jodie Taylor say di team don dey "together" because of di allegations.

She add say "Mark Sampson don dey fantastic for my career."

Former England women defender Alex Scott tell BBC Radio 5 live say Sampson get "di most open-door policy" wey she don ever experience.

Scott, wey don play 140 times for England, add say: "If anyone ever get any problem im dey open to new ideas."

Who go bi England next coach?

Tom Garry, BBC Sport

Nick Cushing go be strong candidate as e don win Women's Super League (WSL) title for 2016 and Women's FA Cup for May wit di Lionesses. No be only because say im dey successful for Manchester City but im also get desire to help English players.

Many people go feel say make di job go to woman.

Chelsea Ladies boss, Emma Hayes na di most successful female boss for WSL, as she don win di double for 2015 and Spring Series for June. She get mouth, but she and FA people fit no be padi-padi.

For people wey comot from England, record goal-scorer Kelly Smith and defender Casey Stone fit get di job, but dem no get experience as coach.

As for Kelly Chambers, she dey very popular for di Lionesses, while Arsenal oga Laura Harvey - wey be head coach for Seattle Reign - fit get di job, plus ex-Leeds oga wey bi Gemma Grainger.

Other people wey fit enter na Canada woman national team boss John Herdman - from County Durham - im get good rating for Canada, as e take dem to fifth position for di world, plus Englishman Colin Bell, wey don win 2014-15 for Champions League with Frankfurt.

But to find person wey go replace Sampson no go easy, as plenty people dey put am say im know im work well-well.