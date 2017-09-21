Chelsea, Man Utd and other Premier League teams don enter EFL fourth round
Marcus Rashford score two times for Manchester United to send Burton Albion comot from di EFL Carabao Cup.
Third round of di EFL Carabao Cup don finish and all di big teams for premiership qualify for di fourth round except for Liverpool wey Leicester City beat 2-0 on Tuesday.
England forward Rashford, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Martial score for Manchester United for dia match against championship club Burton Albion, as United dey hope to keep di EFL cup wey dem win last season.
United go play away for Swansea City in di fourth round.
For other match dem, Chelsea no surprise anyone as dem hammer Nottingham Forest with 5 goals. Blues next match go bi home game against Everton.
Arsenal beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 and Manchester City beat West Brom 2-1 on Wednesday.
See full results
Arsenal 1 - 0 Doncaster Rovers .
Chelsea 5 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Everton 3 - 0 Sunderland
Manchester United 4 - 1 Burton Albion
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Manchester City
Leicester 2 - 0 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Barnsley