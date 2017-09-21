Image copyright Reuters Image example Na Manchester United win di English Football League Cup last season

Marcus Rashford score two times for Manchester United to send Burton Albion comot from di EFL Carabao Cup.

Third round of di EFL Carabao Cup don finish and all di big teams for premiership qualify for di fourth round except for Liverpool wey Leicester City beat 2-0 on Tuesday.

England forward Rashford, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Martial score for Manchester United for dia match against championship club Burton Albion, as United dey hope to keep di EFL cup wey dem win last season.

United go play away for Swansea City in di fourth round.

For other match dem, Chelsea no surprise anyone as dem hammer Nottingham Forest with 5 goals. Blues next match go bi home game against Everton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jack Wilshere play 90 minutes Arsenal for the first time since September 2014

Arsenal beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 and Manchester City beat West Brom 2-1 on Wednesday.

See full results

Arsenal 1 - 0 Doncaster Rovers .

Chelsea 5 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Everton 3 - 0 Sunderland

Manchester United 4 - 1 Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Manchester City

Leicester 2 - 0 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Barnsley