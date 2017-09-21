Image copyright PA Image example Spain striker Diego Costa join Chelsea for about £32m for 2014

Chelsea don agree terms with Atletico Madrid for di transfer of striker Diego Costa.

Di move go happen for January, if Costa and Atletico agree personal terms and im pass medical.

Atletico say di 28-year-old, wey leave di club to join Chelsea for 2014, go do im medical in di next few days.

Spain international Costa never play for di Blues dis season, and spend plenty of im time for August inside Brazil.

Di 2016/2017 Premier League champions Chelsea, dey third for di Premier League table dis season, three points behind di Manchester clubs.

Chelsea go play Atletico next Wednesday for Champions League.