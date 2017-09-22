Image example Nigeria carry dia super eagles 'team B' go WAFU

Di final of di WAFU Cup go get two great rival, Nigeria and di hosts Ghana.

Di two teams win dia semi-final match on Thursday wey dem come carry enter final for Cape Coast on Sunday.

Rabiu Ali of Nigeria score di only goal for dia match against Benin. Benin play with 10 players for over one hour after Marcellin Degnon Koukpo collect red card.

Ghana for dia match, beat Niger 2-0 as goals enter from Kizito Kwame and Stephen Safro.

Ghana na di defending champion, Nigeria don reach final for di third time out of di last four WAFU Cup competition wey dem play.

Dis go bi di second time di two teams go play each other for dis competition, after Nigeria beat Ghana 2 - 0 for di group stage.