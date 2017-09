Tammy Abraham: Striker don deny Nigeria for England

Image copyright Getty Images/AFP Image example Abraham latest word mean say e no go follow Nigeria Super Eagle play for 2018 World Cup

Chelsea player Tammy Abraham don raise hand, talk say im no ever say e go play for Nigeria instead of England national team.

Na Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick first clam say di association don nearly reach agreement with di Chelsea striker wey dey on loan to Swansea right now.

But di 19 years London-born Nigerian say, e never ever turn im back against England.

Abrahma even add more tori say as for 2018, na England get am for di World Cup.

Na for statement e say: "I don inform FA (Football Association) say I dey available for selection for England. I wan explain say I no ever agree to switch my national team."

Mr Abraham say, na true say im meet NFF president for match wey dem play for Wembley on Saturday because Pinnick na im papa friend.

NFF don talk say dem bin really want make Tammy Abraham troway England, come play for Super Eagles of Nigeria.