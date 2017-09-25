Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mark Sampson dey talk say im no be racist

Ex-goalkeeper for England Rachel Brown-Finnis, don talk say women football don spoil as dem sack Mark Sampson as England manager.

Brown-Finnis retire from international football for 2013.

Di Football Association (FA) dey meet on Monday to talk plenty things plus di matter of Sampson dismissal.

Dem comot Sampson on Wednesday, 20 September, after evidence show say him get hand for "inappropriate" behaviour for di job wey im do before-before.

Aluko say England coach abuse her family

Dem investigate di manager for 2014 about safeguarding palava; dis one na after FA give di 34-year-old work as women football for 2013; but dem no find anything.

Brown-Finnis say "Nobodi don comot for dis thing well."

She talk for BBC The Women Football Show say "things no dey clear as dem suppose be."

"Dis investigation wey dem do just dey add question instead of of to dey provide answer."

For investigation wey dem do, dem still clear Mark Sampson say im no do any wrong thing even wen some players like Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko don talk say Sampson don talk discrimination matter .

Sampson comot as manager after England win Russia 6-0 for Tuesday.