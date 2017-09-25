Image copyright Jim Rogash

Ghana dey hope say di WAFU Cup wey dem win over Nigeria go help dem recover from di pain of missing out for di 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Di home based Black Stars beat dia West Africa neighbours Nigeria 4-1 for di final to carry di cup. Di home-based Eagles no concede any goal for di five matches wey dem play before di final.

But Ghana's Stephen Sarfo end am just one minute before first half finish when im score to give Black Stars dia lead.

Vincent Atingah come add second goal from penalty for 63 minutes for di match, wey dem play for Cape Coast Stadium.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu say di win na consolation for di other tournaments wey dem fail to qualify

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu say di victory go help dem well-well as dem no qualify for di 2018 CHAN.

"We come dis competition under pressure because we lose to Burkina Faso for house and fail to qualify for di CHAN tournament," Konadu talk dis one after dem win.

Niger carry third for di competition after dem beat Benin 2-1.