Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jurgen Klopp dey always tell im team say make dem dey focus wetin dem come do for field

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp don vex comot for news conference for Russia.

Dis one happen wen tori people ask am if im dey in love with any of im players. Na so Klopp talk say wetin dem dey do na "waste of time."

Di question wey tori people ask am na because Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino talk say im love striker Harry Kane, on Saturday.

Klopp don already dey vex as dem dey translate im answer to Russian, sotay im don talk say: "I no really understand di business any more."

Na so im just tell di person wey dey translate make e wait and e tell tori people say "we no dey important for Russia."

As e comot for di news conference wey reach like 11 minutes, Klopp say "Na just English thing. Pochettino love Kane and who I come love? Dat one na question? Na waste of time."

But di German manager still get work; im side Liverpool go still face Spartak Moscow by 19:45 BST on Tuesday, after dem draw dia first match for Group E with Sevilla 2-2.