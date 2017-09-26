Uefa Champions League: Borussia jam Madrid again

Image copyright Getty Images

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Monaco go play dia second group match for di 2017/2018 Uefa Champions League today.

German side Dortmund go welcome Spanish and reigning Champions Madrid for dia Signal Iduna Park stadium for Group H clash, while Spartak Moskva go host Liverpool for Group E.

Madrid never win for Dortmund before, even as dem don win back-to-back Champions' league.

But dat one no go worry Madrid coach Zinédine Zidane as im side don already win dia first match against APOEL FC.

Meanwhile, Dortmund lose dia match against Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.

On Wednesday, PSG go face Bayern for Group B while CSKA go host Manchester United for Group A.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Shinji Kagawa for Borussia Dortmund dey celebrate after im score goal for dia Champions League match.

We dey meet again

Dortmund and Madrid dey meet for di competition for di ninth time for five years, and dia last eight games wey dem play against each other don produce 27 goals, including di back-to-back 2-2 draws wey dem play for last season group stage. Nobody don win away.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Messi dey chase Ronaldo for di number of goals wey dem don score for Champions' Leagues

Messi latest milestone

After im two goals against Juventus, for match day one, Lionel Messi don get 99 goals for di competition. Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo first am reach di magic number last season, but if Messi score to reach 100, e mean say im go do am for 121 games as against di 144 games wey e take Ronaldo to do.

Today games

Group E: Sevilla v Maribor, Spartak Moskva v Liverpool

Group F: Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli v Feyenoord

Group G: Beşiktaş v RB Leipzig, Monaco v Porto

Group H: Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, APOEL v Tottenham Hotspur