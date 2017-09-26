West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry break di Premier League appearance record against Arsenal on Monday night. With im 633rd top flight appearance, im move pass Ryan Giggs wey hold di record before. Barry start for Aston Villa defence for 1997/1998 season, before im go Manchester City where im come win Premier League title. Na im get di Premier League record for di highest yellow cards- 119!

As we dey on dis Barry matter, make we see some other record breakers for Premier League.

Ryan Giggs still get plenty plenty record. Di Welshman win 13 premier League titles with Manchester United- di highest by any player! im also get di record for di highest assists, wey set up 162 goals.

Di man wey get di highest goals for Premier League history na Alan Shearer, im score 260 goals for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle.

Sadio Mane score three goals inside 176 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa for 2015- na di fastest hat-trick for Premier League history.

One man wey manage to stop dis hot strikers na goalkeeper Petr Cech. Im hold di Premier League record for clean sheets- na 151- for Chelsea and im current club, Arsenal.

Goalkeeper John Burridge na 43 years and 162 days old when im play for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers for 1995- na im still be di oldest player for Premier League era.

Di youngest player for Premier League history na Matthew Briggs, na 16 years and 65 days wen im play for Fulham against Middlesbrough for 2007.