World Cup Qualifier: Ayew brothers no go show for Ghana

Andre and Jordan Ayew miss Ghana's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win for Congo Brazzaville

Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan no go play for Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah don release list of di 26 players wey go travel go Kampala for di match for 7 October and dem no dey inside.

Di Ayew brothers no play for di qualifier against Congo after Andre complain say im get knee injury and Jordan say im own na belle problem.

Dem play for dia English Premier League clubs for weekend.

Coach Appiah invite some new players, Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, Abass Mohammed wey dey for USA and Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys.

Im invite home based players too, Vincent Atinga from Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies player Isaac Twum.

Captain Asamoah Gyan and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey na di experience players for di squad.

Di squad go reduce to 23 players before dem travel to Uganda.

Di Black Stars know say even if dem win for Kampala, dia World Cup dream still fit end if Egypt beat Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

Forwards: