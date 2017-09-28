Image copyright Alexander Hassenstein

Carlo Ancelotti don waka as manager of Bayern Munich.

After dem lose 3-0 for Champions League on Wednesday to Paris St-Germain, nai di club board strong mind to sack di Italian manager, wey replace Pep Guardiola for beginning of last season.

Ancelotti, wey dey 58 years old, help Bayern win di German league last season, but dem only stop for quarter-finals of Champions League and di German Cup last four.

Assistant manager Willy Sagnol nai go take charge of di team for now.

Bayern dey third for German table, three points behind Borussia Dortmund. Dem don win four matches, draw one, and get one defeat for dia first six matches. Dia next match na away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

"Di performance of our team since di start of di season no reach wetin we expect," na wetin Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talk.

"I go like to thank Carlo for im cooperation. Carlo na my friend and go remain my friend, but we need to make professional decision. Di game for Paris show say consequence suppose dey."