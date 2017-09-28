Image copyright Getty Images Image example Four teams remain for di African Champions League

Di African Champions League don enter di semi-final, four teams go dig am out dis weekend.

Al Ahly, Etoile du Sahel, Wydad Casablanca and USM Alger na di teams wey qualify for di semi-final.

Three of di teams na former African Champions; Al Ahly, Etoile du Sahel and Wydad Casablanca.

On Friday USM Alger of Algeria go host Morocco Wydad Casablanca.

Etoile du Sahel v Al Ahly

Al Ahly dey go into dia match with Etoile du Sahel with plenty confidence after dia 2-1 win for Tunisia against Esperance last weekend. For di second leg of dia quarter-finals, dem win 4-3 to qualify.

Di clubs don meet two times for Champions League finals, Ahly win 3-0 for 2005 and Sahel revenge two years later with 3-1 win.

Ahly never go four years before wey dem no carry di Champions League trophy.

"Our fans want us to win di Champions League dis year," na wetin coach and former Ahly star Hossam el Badry talk.

"Dem want nine stars for our shirts and for us to compete against di best for di Fifa Club World Cup," im add.

USM Alger v Wydad Casablanca

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morocco Wydad Casablanca

USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca don play Champions League final before.

USM lose to DR Congo club TP Mazembe for 2015 final while Wydad beat Esperance four years ago.

Di Algeria side no disappoint last weekend, dem draw 0-0 for house to Ferroviario da Beira of Mozambique.

All eyes go dey on Oussama Darfalou against Wydad. Dem win di competition for 1992 before e change to Champions League.

Analysis

Emmanuel Etim - Football commentator:

E dey difficult to predict matches because of home and away form for Africa. I believe say na Al Ahly against Wydad Casablanca go make di final.

Ahly get experience pass most teams for Africa and dat na advantage. With di kind quality dem get for dia team, and player like striker Amr Gamal.

Wydad on paper na team wey sabi say dem get di advantage pass USM Alger team.

Di fact say dem comot di defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns make dem favorite.