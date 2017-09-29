Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mohamed Kallon bin play for Monaco

Former Leone Stars captain Mohamed Kallon dey hope say im go improve coaching for Sierra Leone as im just get Uefa A License coaching qualification.

Dis Uefa A license, na di second highest coaching qualification wey European football governing body dey give.

Kallon wey dey 37-years-old dey plan to get Uefa Professional License for 2019 and im dey look to return to im country to share im experience.

Im bin play for Inter Milan and Monaco as striker, and now im dey work with di academy teams for Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo for USA.

"I plan to go back to my country and continent to go teach wetin I learn over di years to young coaches as well as young athletes wey wan do well for dia careers," im tell BBC Sport.

"E don always be my dream to do something for football after I play finish because everything about me dey around football."

Kallon don dey work to be coach since 2013 and don get qualification from di Confederation of African Football, di US Soccer Federation and Uefa.

Im complete him Uefa A License for early September after three-month course for Italy.

Mohamed Kallon wan gain more experience and im dey coach youngsters for Houston Dynamo for USA

Kallon wey retire from international football last year, already get experience for Sierra Leone as im bin act as coach of di national under-17 team and im own club, Kallon FC.