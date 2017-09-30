Image copyright Getty Images Image example USM Alger host Wydad Casablanca for di semi-final of di African Champions League

Coach of Wydad Casablanca, Hussein Amotta, don criticise di field for Algiers after dia 0-0 draw away to USM Alger for di first leg of di African Champions League semi-final.

Di game tight well well wey be say di two sides no fit score, but na di field wey dem play di match dey make Amotta vex.

"We mange to create four or five scoring opportunities, but nothing come out."

" I feel say na how di field dey affect how we for take score goal, as we like to play di ball for ground with short passes, and dat one need good field."

Di field also slow down how di home side play, according to Wydad goalkeeper, Zouher Laaroubi.

"Di poor state of di field force our opponents to play long passes and take shot from outside to try score."

USM Alger coach Paul Put say im players suppose get at least one penalty.

"I dey disappointed with di result, but I no go fit blame my players because dem give everything, especially for di second half.

On Sunday, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia go play for home against Al Ahly of Egypt for di other semi-final first leg for Sousse.

Return legs go happen for di weekend of October 20-22.