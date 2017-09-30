Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Image copyright Clive Rose Image example Kevin de Bruyne wey score na Chelsea player from 2012 go 2014

Kevin de Bruyne score sweet goal as Manchester City win Chelsea to balance on top of Premier League.

City bin get chance to score when Fernandinho head ball wey make Thibaut Courtois to make good save.

Di only goal of di game come when De Bruyne - wey be Chelsea player before - play 'give me I give you' with Gabriel Jesus before im nack better shot from 25 yards.

City - wey dey top with goal difference - bin don enter second position after Manchester United win Crystal Palace 4-0 earlier on Saturday.

More bad news join di loss for Chelsea, as striker Alvaro Morata comot for first half because of injury.

Other results for Premiership on Saturday

Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 4

Bournemouth 0 Leicester 0

Man Utd 4 Crystal Palace 0

Stoke 2 Southampton 1

West Brom 2 Watford 2

West Ham 1 Swansea 0