Image copyright Reuters Image example Di scoreboard for di empty Camp Nou stadium carry picture of ballot box, with di word 'democracy'

Barcelona La Liga game against Las Palmas end for good note, as dem remain league leaders with 3-0 win over their opponents.

Camp Nou empty like graveyard, after Barca decide to play for closed stadium as sign of protest.

Di league officials no gree answer Barca request for dem to postpone di game because of fight-fight wey dey happen between police and demonstrators wey dey clash because of Catalonia independence referendum.

Barcelona football club dey for Catalonia, di region wey wan comot from Spain, be their own country, but Spain say dis one dey illegal.

Image copyright AFP Image example Barca fans bin don dey outside dey wait

Na like 25 minutes before kick-off na im tori come say Barca fans nor go fit enter stadium; thousands of Barcelona fans dey bite finger as authorities no allow dem watch home match with Las Palmas.

BBC tori people report say na only a few dozen people including di players na im dey di 100,000-seat stadium.

FC Barcelona talk for statement before di 15:15 BST kick-off say dem "condemn di things wey dey happen."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Riot police don dey face demonstrators for Barcelona

Di club say di only reason why di match go ahead na because Spanish league chiefs refuse to postpone am.

Police don use batons, and dem even fire rubber bullets during di protests, where up to 337 people don injure so far.