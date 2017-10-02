Image copyright Getty Images Image example Etoile du Sahel Alaya Brigui score di first goal against Al Ahly

Tunisia Etoile du Sahel don nack di first blow as dem win Al Ahly of Egypt 2-1 for African Champions League on Sunday.

Na for Sousse dem play di match, wey be di first leg of dia semi-final clash.

Al Ahly, wey dey look to extend dia record of nine titles, take on di Tunisian club for repeat of 2005 and 2007 final.

Na Etoile score first through Alaya Brigui for 16th minute.

Ahly equalise after di break when Saleh Goma score after 66 minutes.

Etoile fight back to win dia home leg 2-1 after Mohamed Amine Ben Amor score.

Di other semi- final first leg end 0-0 on Friday night between Algeria USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Dem go play di second leg for di weekend of October 20-22.